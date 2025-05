HARWICH – May is Women’s Health Awareness Month, and Outer cape health Services taking the time to highlight regular checkups for women on the Outer Cape.

With 300,000 women expected to develop invasive breast cancer this year, Chief Medical Officer Marie Constant says they are focusing on prevention, highlighting mammogram services and regular exams.

They are also emphasizing proactive cardiovascular health checkups, with heart issues being the leading cause of death for women.