MLK Day snowstorm impacted Cape and Vineyard with downed tree limbs & power outages

HYANNIS – A winter storm dropped up to a half foot of snow on Cape Cod Sunday through Monday.

The National Weather Service reported a top total from Barnstable County of six-point-six inches in Sandwich. Over four feet of snow was also measured across the Upper and Mid-Cape and on Martha’s Vineyard. Plymouth and Wareham measures six inches, as well.

Cape Cod suffered power outages from this storm due to falling tree limbs. Eversource outages numbered in the thousands.

The National Weather Service Boston office is tracking the next potential storm system this upcoming weekend, while also forecasting an “Arctic outbreak”; low temperatures on the Cape Friday through Sunday could possibly reach single digits.