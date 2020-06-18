You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Monomoy High School Graduation Scheduled for Tuesday

June 18, 2020

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 23.

Prior to the ceremony, which will be held on the school’s athletic field, a vehicle processional will be held between Chatham and Harwich to honor the graduating seniors.

Fire and police personnel will be on hand to provide guidance. Spectators are invited to watch, but are also urged to keep apart at a safe distance.

After the processional,  graduates will be welcomed on to the field while families and friends will be invited to watch the event through a live stream from their vehicles or homes.

Social distancing measures will be implemented at the event, and graduates will be required to wear masks or other face coverings.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m.

