Families in Need Get Help For Valentine’s Day

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran recently announced HOPE 2021, an initiative focused on celebrating the endurance of the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Face coverings emblazoned with the HOPE 2021 moniker will be made for each of the six communities in her district, and hundreds of take-out meals from local restaurants will be provided for young students and their families in the local school systems.

“The people of Kingston, Pembroke, Plymouth, Bourne, Sandwich and Falmouth have done a remarkable job staying connected and supporting each other under the most trying times any of us can remember and that connection, that spirit, is what the HOPE 2021 masks will highlight,” said Moran in a statement.

Recently, Moran joined local nonprofits, restaurant owners, business leaders and event sponsors to plan the initiative and what additional support could be provided.

With the initiative, Moran hopes to support local business as well as local families struggling with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“We are all getting together to show the love on Valentine’s Day with a special meal so families can celebrate their love and appreciation for each other and their community.”

More information about the initiative, as well as how to donate, can be found here.