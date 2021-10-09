Moran Highlights Falmouth School Nurse as Healthcare Hero

FALMOUTH – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran’s Healthcare Heroes campaign is highlighting Falmouth resident Sharon O’Connor, a school nurse at Falmouth High School, for her efforts going above and beyond during the ongoing pandemic.

Each month, the campaign honors people in the healthcare industry who have been nominated by the public to be recognized for their efforts to help patients.

Moran said that October’s profile will celebrate O’Connor as well as all of the school nurses and health professionals working in education across the Plymouth & Barnstable District.

“Special thanks are owed to Ms. O’Connor, for not only demonstrating extraordinary commitment as a school nurse but also for sharing this honor with so many others across our district,” said Moran in a statement.

“In the spirit of the original nomination, I would like to express my personal gratitude to ALL of the school nurses and other health professionals who have fought to ensure that students and teachers are able to return to the classroom, and that our places of learning remain healthy and safe for everyone.”