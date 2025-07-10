Multi-million-dollar grant to help Barnstable school with climate project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable Public Schools has received a grant through the state’s Green School Works Program to install heat pumps at Barnstable United Elementary School.

The grant total is over $2.7 million.

The program aims to help Massachusetts schools implement clean energy upgrades for both climate and health.

A special school committee meeting was held last October where concerns were expressed about Barnstable United students and staff getting sick from mold in the building.