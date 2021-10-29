Updated: Multiple Towns Accepting Storm Debris

Last Updated: 3:00 pm 10/28/2021

BARNSTABLE – Multiple towns including Chatham, Dennis and Yarmouth are accepting residential tree debris following this week’s storm.

Through November 7, Chatham will accept storm-related brush at no charge for town residents.

The Town of Dennis Department of Public Works (DPW) will also accept tree debris through November 7 at no cost. Proof of residency will be required.

The Dennis Transfer Station is operating under its winter schedule: closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, open Wednesdays from 7 am to 4 pm; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 4 pm; and on Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.

The Town of Yarmouth will accept storm-related brush from residents—including part-time residents—at no charge beginning 7:30 on Saturday through Tuesday, November 2. Proof of residency or property ownership will be required.

Hours of operation at the Yarmouth disposal area are 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.