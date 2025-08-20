You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Music Director appointed at Cape Symphony after international search

Music Director appointed at Cape Symphony after international search

August 20, 2025

New Music Director Alyssa Wang, Courtesy of Cape Symphony

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony has chosen Alyssa Wang as its Music Director after a months-long selection process involving over 200 applicants. 

She is an award-winning conductor, composer and violinist, previously serving as Music Director of the Cincinnati Ballet. She is also the Co-Founder, Artistic Director, and Principal Conductor of the Boston Festival Orchestra.

The Holiday on the Cape concert series this December will be the first show under her watch.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Cape Symphony community as Music Director! The Cape is a vibrant and inspiring place, and I have been deeply moved by how engaged, passionate, and welcoming its audiences are,” she said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with the extraordinary musicians of the orchestra and to create performances that connect with and reflect this remarkable community… I am eager to grow, learn, and celebrate music with all of you.”

Her official webpage can be found here

Her previous interview with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter can be seen here

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 