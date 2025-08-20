Music Director appointed at Cape Symphony after international search

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony has chosen Alyssa Wang as its Music Director after a months-long selection process involving over 200 applicants.

She is an award-winning conductor, composer and violinist, previously serving as Music Director of the Cincinnati Ballet. She is also the Co-Founder, Artistic Director, and Principal Conductor of the Boston Festival Orchestra.

The Holiday on the Cape concert series this December will be the first show under her watch.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Cape Symphony community as Music Director! The Cape is a vibrant and inspiring place, and I have been deeply moved by how engaged, passionate, and welcoming its audiences are,” she said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with the extraordinary musicians of the orchestra and to create performances that connect with and reflect this remarkable community… I am eager to grow, learn, and celebrate music with all of you.”

Her official webpage can be found here.

Her previous interview with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter can be seen here.