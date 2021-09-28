Nantucket Cottage Hospital Hosts Annual Flu Shot Clinic

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital will offer flu shots through its annual clinic starting Tuesday.

The clinic will be held at the Anderson Building at 57 Prospect Street, Monday through Saturday from 1 pm to 5 pm daily.

Appointments will be required, which can be completed through Mass General Brigham’s Patient Gateway by clicking here, or by calling (508) 825 1000.

“Every year, seasonal flu vaccines help keep our community safe by providing protection against the most common strains of influenza. Most insurances cover the complete cost of the flu shot every year, requiring no co-pay for patients,” said hospital officials.

For those 65 and older, high dose flu shots will be available.