Nantucket Cottage Hospital Opens Scholarship Application Process

February 28, 2020

NANTUCKET – Nantucket residents are being invited by Nantucket Cottage Hospital to apply for the 2020 Beinecke Scholarship Fund.

The fund focuses on assisting in the studies and training of island residents in medical and healthcare fields. Nantucket High School graduates, employees of the hospital, and other island residents who qualify are eligible to apply.

In 2019, 45 scholarship recipients received a combined total of $44,100.

The fund is named after the late businessman Walter Beinecke, Jr., who was also a member of the hospital’s board of trustees.

Applications are due by May 1 at 5 p.m.

To learn how to apply and for more information, click here.

