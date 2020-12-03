Nantucket Cottage Hospital Highlights COVID Safety Precautions

NANTUCKET – COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across Massachusetts and Nantucket Cottage Hospital said that the community needs to remain persistent in their precautions against the virus.

NCH President and CEO Gary Shaw issued a statement saying that the island recently saw its largest number of new cases reported over a two-day span with 46 positive tests on Monday and Tuesday.

The seven-day positivity rate for the island has also reached 7.6 percent after identifying 81 cases over the past week, said Shaw in the statement.

Shaw asks residents to take the spread of the virus “extremely seriously” as NCH works with the Nantucket Health Department to perform contact tracing and case investigations to learn more about the new cases, and identify and quarantine those who have been exposed to the infected individuals.

NCH urges anyone who is contacted for any case investigation to fully cooperate with contact tracing efforts and requests that residents adhere to quarantine requirements if they are identified as having been exposed to the virus.

“We implore the community to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on the island, including wearing masks, physically distancing, refraining from gathering in large groups and hand hygiene,” said Shaw in the statement.

Shaw stressed the importance of utilizing preventative measures as vaccines continue to be developed for the virus.