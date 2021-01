NANTUCKET – Nantucket’s first baby of 2021 has been born.

Lillian Cartwright Farrell was born at 12:44 p.m. on New Year’s Day–weighting 7 pounds and 2 ounces while measuring 19 inches.

It was the first birth on the island of the new year.

Lillian’s parents and island residents, Megan Soverino and Henry Farrell, are pictured above.