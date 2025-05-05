You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Necropsy Results Pending After Dead Minke Whale Washes Ashore on Chilmark

Necropsy Results Pending After Dead Minke Whale Washes Ashore on Chilmark

May 5, 2025

 

CHILMARK – A dead minke whale washed ashore on Chilmark over the weekend.

Federal officials, as well as the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), are investigating the cause of death. The whale was reported to be a 6 to 8 year old male, roughly 27 feet long.

A necropsy has been performed but results are pending.

It’s been a record couple of years for marine animal strandings for both Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare says it has responded to 342 live dolphins in 2024, which is more than five times the annual average.

Their densest window of strandings was 54 dolphins between November 9th and the 16th, reaching beaches from Dennis to Wellfleet.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 