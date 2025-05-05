Necropsy Results Pending After Dead Minke Whale Washes Ashore on Chilmark

CHILMARK – A dead minke whale washed ashore on Chilmark over the weekend.

Federal officials, as well as the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), are investigating the cause of death. The whale was reported to be a 6 to 8 year old male, roughly 27 feet long.

A necropsy has been performed but results are pending.

It’s been a record couple of years for marine animal strandings for both Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare says it has responded to 342 live dolphins in 2024, which is more than five times the annual average.

Their densest window of strandings was 54 dolphins between November 9th and the 16th, reaching beaches from Dennis to Wellfleet.