Nero’s Law Making Legislative Headway

HYANNIS – A bill that would help get emergency medical services to K-9 police units injured in the line of duty is making headway through the state legislature.

“Nero’s Law,” named after the K-9 unit injured in the same shooting that killed his handler Yarmouth Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018, would permit EMS to treat injured K-9s.

Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos, a proponent of the bill, was a member of the Yarmouth Police Department during the incident that wounded Nero and led to Gannon’s death.

“We were unable to legally help [Nero]. The EMTs and Paramedics couldn’t help him or put him in an ambulance. I’ll never forget that,” said Xiarhos.

Former State Rep. William Crocker originally filed Nero’s law, but it did not make it to law during the session at the time.

Xiarhos has picked up the torch and said that Nero’s Law will be heard before the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security this Wednesday June 14th.

“People can participate by clicking on a petition, sending in an email, or testifying through Zoom,” said Xiarhos.

“No one is against this. All of the senators—all of the legislators support this. It’s just a matter of getting to a hearing and getting it through the process. This is a no-brainer, these dogs’ lives matter. We need to take care of them just like they would take care of us.”

Xiarhos said energy to push the bill through the legislature was also renewed after a recent shooting in Braintree that ended with three officers injured and the death of K-9 unit “Kitt.”

Xiarhos said that the state has about 250 working K-9 units that would be able to benefit from the bill.

Those who want to provide testimony in support of the legislation can email David.McNeill@mahouse.gov.