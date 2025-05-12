New Fire Station, Sewer Expansion Headlines Orleans Town Meeting

ORLEANS – Design for a new Fire Station and $40 million dollars for the next phase of sewer headline Orlean’s town meeting tonight.

The Fire Rescue Station design would cost $4.5 million, including hiring architects and a project manager. The current station was built in 1987 and has been called outdated by the town’s select board.

A full construction proposal will come back at a future town meeting.

“Much like 2025, the articles in this warrant and the Operating and Capital budgets for FY26 focus on investing in future infrastructure and reinvesting in what we have,” says Town Manager Kimberly Newman in the warrant.

“Infrastructure in a community is more than just buildings. Orleans is facing an unprecedented challenge with staffing. The housing market has made it almost impossible to fill critical positions in key areas such as water, public works, fire, and police. But other departments are facing challenges too. There are simply less people who live locally available to fill these roles. Bottomline is, Orleans does not want first responders commuting from over the bridge and without action now to help keep or recruit key personnel, we will have serious service level issues soon.”

The annual town meeting is set for 6 pm Monday at the Nauset Middle School Gymnasium.

The full warrant can be found here.