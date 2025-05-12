You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New Fire Station, Sewer Expansion Headlines Orleans Town Meeting

New Fire Station, Sewer Expansion Headlines Orleans Town Meeting

May 12, 2025

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Design for a new Fire Station and $40 million dollars for the next phase of sewer headline Orlean’s town meeting tonight.

The Fire Rescue Station design would cost $4.5 million, including hiring architects and a project manager. The current station was built in 1987 and has been called outdated by the town’s select board.

A full construction proposal will come back at a future town meeting. 

“Much like 2025, the articles in this warrant and the Operating and Capital budgets for FY26 focus on investing in future infrastructure and reinvesting in what we have,” says Town Manager Kimberly Newman in the warrant. 

“Infrastructure in a community is more than just buildings. Orleans is facing an unprecedented challenge with staffing. The housing market has made it almost impossible to fill critical positions in key areas such as water, public works, fire, and police. But other departments are facing challenges too. There are simply less people who live locally available to fill these roles. Bottomline is, Orleans does not want first responders commuting from over the bridge and without action now to help keep or recruit key personnel, we will have serious service level issues soon.”

The annual town meeting is set for 6 pm Monday at the Nauset Middle School Gymnasium. 

The full warrant can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 