BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has signed a new bill which impacts hundreds of commercial drivers’ license holders in the state. Last year, the Registry of Motor Vehicles notified the group they would have their licenses revoked because of drug-and-alcohol-related offenses from decades ago. The new law allows most individuals who have experienced multiple disqualifying events before September 30th, 2005, to hold onto their CDL.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter