New West Nile-positive mosquito samples reported on Cape and Islands

August 11, 2025

HYANNIS – Four Cape Cod towns are currently listed by the state as “moderate risk” for West Nile Virus transmission.

They are Barnstable, where new WNV-positive mosquito results were recently reported, and on the Upper Cape, in Falmouth, Sandwich and Mashpee.

A mosquito with West Nile was also recently detected on Martha’s Vineyard, in the town of Tisbury. This is the first WNV-positive mosquito on the Vineyard this summer.

The rest of the Cape and Islands region is listed as “low-risk” by the MA Department of Public Health arbovirus update page. There have been no human cases reported in Massachusetts so far this summer. 

The state also says all of the Cape and Islands is either “remote” or “low-risk” for EEE transmission. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

