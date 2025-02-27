Nominations Open for the 24th Annual Mercy Otis Warren ‘Cape Cod Woman of the Year’

BARNSTABLE – Nominations have opened for this year’s recipient of the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year award.

The annual award recognizes women who have made meaningful contributions to their community through arts, business, education, and more with a strong emphasis on volunteering.

Last year’s recipient was Cyndy Jones, who supports veterans and military families with her nonprofit Heroes in Transition.

The award is named after Mercy Otis Warren, an early patriot born in West Barnstable in 1728.

She studied alongside her older brother James Otis Warren, and went on to write poems, plays, and pamphlets supporting independence from British rule.

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 pm on Patriots’ Day, April 21 electronically, by post or by email.

The award ceremony will take place June 11 at Tales of Cape Cod at The Olde Colonial Courthouse on Main Street, Barnstable.

Details on how to nominate an individual can be found on the Barnstable County official webpage here.