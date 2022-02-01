Orleans Hosting Workshop to Help Tackle Affordable Housing

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is looking to focus on affordable housing with its virtual Housing 101 Workshop set for Tuesday.

Beginning at 4:30 pm on February 1, the public will be able to join through Zoom with Town of Orleans housing officials, including Affordable Housing Coordinator Marsha Allgeier.

“It is really just to introduce the issues of affordable housing on the Cape and in Orleans specifically, and the progress that we’ve been making to address the need, and hopefully future actions that we can take,” said Allgeier.

The first part of the workshop will be a presentation from Cape Community Development Partnerships Director of Housing Advocacy Andrea Aldana who will give a broader picture of housing challenges and what the regional issues are.

After Aldana, Allgeier will give a presentation as well with a focus on ordinance, including touching on a 2017 study on the needs in Orleans for housing and laying out possible goals.

Allgeier said that the shortage of affordable housing is a significant issue for the town, one that the Select Board is looking to help solve with more resources.

“They’re basically asking members of boards and commissions who have some role in the housing issues to take it seriously and to work with the affordable housing committee and affordable housing trust board to deal with specific actions that can be taken.”

Allgeier said that the town has made significant progress towards its 100-unit goal, though added that there is still significant need region-wide that still requires addressing.

The workshop comes as the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors says a historic run of housing sales lasting from the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021 has cooled down entering the new year due to a nearly complete depletion of available housing inventory.

According to the Association, the median sale price for a home has risen to $570,000.

Login information can be found on the town’s website.