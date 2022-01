ORLEANS – As COVID case numbers continue to surge, Orleans has issued a requirement that face coverings be worn at all times when in all municipal buildings.

This requirement includes the Town Hall, the COA, Snow Library, the DPW, and both the Fire and Police Departments, said town officials in a statement.

They added that the requirement applies to all employees as well as any member of the public.

Officials said that the requirement will remain in effect until further notice.