Orleans Seeks to Fill Committee Openings

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans has a number of committee vacancies that it is seeking to fill.

The Select Board said that it will conduct interviews and make appointments for the openings in important committees, commissions, councils and boards during its next available meeting.

Those who are interested may fill out a Citizen Interest Form online, and can also learn more by visiting the town website under “Boards and Committees.”

Residents can also call the town administrator’s office for more at (508) 240 3700 x2415.

The full list of groups with vacancies are as follows: