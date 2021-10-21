Orleans Special Town Meeting, Election Approach

ORLEANS – Orleans town officials are reminding residents that the 2021 Special Town Meeting will take place on October 25.

Beginning with a check-in at 5 pm, voters will gather at the Nauset Middle School Auditorium for the official meeting start at 6 pm.

Masks are required in the school per state regulation, according to town officials.

Special Town Election is scheduled for November 2, with voting being held at the Senior Center on Rock Harbor Road.

Polls will be open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Mail-in ballots must be requested by October 27.

The Special Town Meeting Warrant is available on the Town of Orleans website here, where voters can also find sample ballots for the Special Town Election.