Orleans Unveiling New Town Website

ORLEANS – Residents can expect a new look from the Orleans town website beginning in March.

The town’s new website will go live on March 1, with a new look featuring a more prominent search bar, easier navigation and an interactive platform, according to town officials.

Online bill payment and beach information are among the town resources now more prominently highlighted by the new design.

The new site will also have a personal account feature and a “Notify Me” feature for users.

The address to reach the town website will not change, remaining www.town.orleans.ma.us.