Outer Cape Beach Clean Up Postponed Due to Weather

September 30, 2022

Coast Guard Beach. CapeCod.com

EASTHAM – With the first day of four completed for the Outer Cape Beach Clean Up, the Center for Coastal Studies has elected to postpone the remainder of the weekend event due to predicted  weather.

The event will pick up again October 15, 16 and 17, after the remnants of Hurricane Ian have passed, said officials.

Fifteen volunteers attended today’s event, which began the 7th annual iteration of the cleanup at Coast Guard Beach.

“The original announcement for this cleanup, issued on 9/10/22, stated it would be held ‘rain or shine’. However, the combination of wind and rain at near gale force would make it difficult to locate and collect lightweight plastic trash like balloons, bags, wrappers or foam,” wrote Center officials in a statement.

“It’s also not very much fun, and this is meant to be a fun cleanup!” said Anthony Daley, OCC founder and co-sponsor in the statement.

