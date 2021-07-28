Over 750 COVID Cases Linked to Provincetown Outbreak

PROVINCETOWN – Over 750 cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as related to the recent Provincetown outbreak, according to town officials.

The latest figures from the town show a total of 765 cases, of which 469 are state residents and 199 reside in the town itself.

There have been three hospitalizations related to the incident, but no deaths.

Provincetown officials said that of the 199 cases identified among residents since July 1, over half have been released from isolation as of the most recent update as individuals get over their infections.

The general test positivity rate—measuring the number of tests that come back positive in relation to the total number of tests administered—is seven percent, down from 15 percent during the two weeks after the Fourth of July.

Town officials said that a positivity rate less than 5 would show progress towards cluster containment, and a rate less than one percent would consider the cluster contained.

Free, no-appointment-needed testing services have been extended through Friday, August 6 from 10 am to 3 pm daily at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot.

Free vaccinations will also be available at the site through August 6, provided with no appointment, ID, or insurance required.

The town’s new mask mandate, instituted during an emergency meeting on July 25, requires face coverings indoors in all locations, including restaurants when not seated, theaters, bars, dance floors and lodgings.

Masks are also required indoors at fitness centers, retail shops and on public transportation, or by all of those who are not fully vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12.

Town officials said that stepping down the public health mandate back to an advisory is a decision that will be made with consultation with town health authorities, the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Town Manager Alex Morse said that he may enact further restrictions, such as capacity limits, if positivity rates increase.