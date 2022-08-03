Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend.

The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays.

Work will include the installation of temporary traffic signals, drainage and utility work and applying new pavement markings.

The project is expected to run through September 1, during which time temporary lane shifts or restrictions will be implemented as needed, though at least one lane of traffic will be open at all times in each direction.

Officials said Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.