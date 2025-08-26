You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Paving work scheduled for Friday in Sandwich

August 26, 2025

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has announced that paving work is scheduled this Friday, August 29, 2025, for the Main Access Driveways at Forestdale Middle School and Oak Ridge Elementary School. 

The work had originally been scheduled earlier in the week but had to be altered due to a scheduling conflict. 

The work is scheduled from 6 am to 5 pm, weather pending.  

Adventure Playground will be closed while work is ongoing, while access to both schools will be limited to emergency vehicles only. 

Motorists are advised to pay attention to posted signage and heed posted safety officers when traversing the area. 

