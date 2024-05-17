PICS: ARL Caring for Rabbit Found in National Seashore, Reminds Public that Pets Can’t Survive in Wild

EASTHAM – The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster location is caring for a rabbit found in the National Seashore by Coast Guard beach in Eastham.

The rabbit, named Eeyore, was discovered along Doane Road by a trail walker who noticed that the rabbit did not look wild and notified a park ranger.

Eeyore was very thin and had numerous abrasions; signs that it had likely come into contact with wildlife and was having trouble finding food.

He’s currently unavailable for adoption as he continues recovering though he is social and easy to handle.

ARL said that although they don’t know how Eeyore ended up on his own, they remind the public that pet ownership can be difficult and they offer a judgment free zone for anyone looking to surrender an animal.

Domesticated pets cannot survive on their own in the wild.