You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / PICS: ARL Caring for Rabbit Found in National Seashore, Reminds Public that Pets Can’t Survive in Wild

PICS: ARL Caring for Rabbit Found in National Seashore, Reminds Public that Pets Can’t Survive in Wild

May 17, 2024

Courtesy of ARL

EASTHAM – The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster location is caring for a rabbit found in the National Seashore by Coast Guard beach in Eastham.

The rabbit, named Eeyore, was discovered along Doane Road by a trail walker who noticed that the rabbit did not look wild and notified a park ranger.

Eeyore was very thin and had numerous abrasions; signs that it had likely come into contact with wildlife and was having trouble finding food.

He’s currently unavailable for adoption as he continues recovering though he is social and easy to handle.

ARL said that although they don’t know how Eeyore ended up on his own, they remind the public that pet ownership can be difficult and they offer a judgment free zone for anyone looking to surrender an animal.

Domesticated pets cannot survive on their own in the wild. 

 

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 