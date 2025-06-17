You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Pilgrim Nuclear Station wastewater appeal wrapped for now

June 17, 2025

Slide from Holtec International provided to Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel showing building demolition status at Plymouth Nuclear Power Plant.

PLYMOUTH – The state appeal hearing for Holtec International seeking to discharge wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay has wrapped for now with a decision possibly months out.

The Massachusetts Department of Enviornmental Protection denied them the permit modification required for discharge back in 2023, but Holtec is still pursuing the plan.

Officials with the Office of Appeals and Dispute Resolution have heard from witnesses on both sides, with those wanting the denial upheld including the towns of Plymouth and Barnstable and environmental groups like the Association to Preserve Cape Cod. 

Holtec has said the water is safe and does not constitute new discharge, thus not violating the Ocean Sanctuaries Act cited by MassDEP.

Those opposed say the both the environment and local economy would be impacted, with perception of Cape Cod Bay beaches and seafood receiving a blow should the discharge go through. 

