Post Files Appeal in Misprinted Ballot Lawsuit

October 28, 2022

BREWSTER – Republican candidate for State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tracy Post has filed an appeal seeking to reverse a court ruling allowing mislabeled ballots mailed out to Dennis Voters to be counted. 

Democrat candidate Chris Flanagan is mistakenly labeled as the incumbent, which Post says gives him an unfair advantage.

“While I continue to stay focused on the issues effecting the voters of the district it is still important to ensure that residents have a chance to cast their votes with correct information on a ballot and not be disenfranchised because of a significant mistake made by the state. This is what election integrity is all about,” said Post in a statement.

Flanagan supported the judge’s ruling, saying to disallow the ballots would disenfranchise voters. 

Post, Flanagan, and third-party candidate Abe Kasparian will face off this November. 

 

