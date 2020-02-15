Post Office Services to Reduce for Presidents’ Day

HYANNIS-In observance of Presidents’ Day, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be reducing services.

Post offices throughout the state will be closed on Monday, February 17. Retail offices will also be closed on the holiday with the exception of their Fort Point Station building in Boston.

Only Priority Mail Express and Guaranteed Overnight packages will be delivered.

The USPS’ 24-hour service kiosks, as well as their website, will remain up and running during the holiday.

Regular operations will resume on Tuesday.

To learn more, visit www.usps.com.