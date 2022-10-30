Powerball Jackpot Sits at $1 Billion

HYANNIS – Monday’s Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $1 billion, with the cash option at $497.3 million.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission note this is only the second time the Powerball has reached the billion-dollar landmark.

It would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the country’s history.

State lottery officials advised people who plan on buying tickets to do responsibly.

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said.

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50pm on Monday, October 31.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.