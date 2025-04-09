You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Prescribed Burn Planned for Camp Edwards

Prescribed Burn Planned for Camp Edwards

April 9, 2025

Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighters/CWN

BOURNE – Prescribed burns are planned for Camp Edwards this Wednesday and Thursday, conditions permitting. 

The following is the full statement from Joint Base Cape Cod officials:

The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resources Program plans to conduct prescribed burns on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10, conditions permitting.

The primary objectives of the prescribed burn are ecological grassland management, ecological pine barrens management, wildland fuels hazard reduction, and wildland firefighter training.

The fire management program for Camp Edwards uses prescribed fire for ecological benefits by attempting to duplicate the role of natural fire in maintaining a mosaic of ecological communities on Camp Edwards, which is home to some 50 state and federally listed species of plants and animals.

Camp Edwards uses a fire management program to protect public safety and vital natural resources, improve training lands and gain increased prescribed fire training.

For more information, please visit the Massachusetts National Guards Environmental & Readiness Center’s web site at: https://www.massnationalguard.org/ERC/index.htm.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 