Prescribed Burn Planned for Camp Edwards

BOURNE – Prescribed burns are planned for Camp Edwards this Wednesday and Thursday, conditions permitting.

The following is the full statement from Joint Base Cape Cod officials:

The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resources Program plans to conduct prescribed burns on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10, conditions permitting.

The primary objectives of the prescribed burn are ecological grassland management, ecological pine barrens management, wildland fuels hazard reduction, and wildland firefighter training.

The fire management program for Camp Edwards uses prescribed fire for ecological benefits by attempting to duplicate the role of natural fire in maintaining a mosaic of ecological communities on Camp Edwards, which is home to some 50 state and federally listed species of plants and animals.

Camp Edwards uses a fire management program to protect public safety and vital natural resources, improve training lands and gain increased prescribed fire training.

For more information, please visit the Massachusetts National Guards Environmental & Readiness Center’s web site at: https://www.massnationalguard.org/ERC/index.htm.