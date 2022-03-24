You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Provincetown Adopts New Resolution in Support of Transgender Children

Provincetown Adopts New Resolution in Support of Transgender Children

March 24, 2022

Provincetown Town Hall

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Board of Health recently adopted a new resolution showing support for transgender children in the community. 

The resolution states that the town’s health board will unequivocally oppose “anti-transgender and anti-child” legislation related to medical care of transgender children or the criminalization of gender-care.

The resolution also says the town will oppose anti-transgender legislation related to transgender children participating in youth sports.

“All persons, including children and adolescents who are diverse in their sexuality and gender identities, expression, and /or presentation, have the inherent human right to equal opportunity and a physically and psychologically safe environment,” the board said in a statement.

The statement adds that the town urges all states to protect and nourish all children equally.

