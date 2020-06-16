Provincetown Welcoming Summer Visitors

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is welcoming visitors back to its lodgings, restaurants and shops as Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s state reopening plan continues.

Radu Luca, Executive Director of the Provincetown Chamber of Commerce, said that the town has been eagerly waiting for the second phase to begin.

“We’ve seen quite a few restaurants opening up their outdoor dining areas. Our retail stores are open as well, and also out accommodations. We get daily calls, people asking for hotels and if the restaurants and beaches are open. Yes we are,” said Luca.

As part of Phase 2, restaurants can provide outdoor dining as well as takeout food and lodgings are allowed to open with some restrictions.

“Provincetown is finally open for the season and we welcome everyone. We encourage people to socially distance and be mindful of that, and also wear a mask on Commercial Street as required between Bank Street and Pleasant Street,” said Luca.

Town officials said that they are taking safety precautions alongside the required masks, including recommending that out-of-state guests self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, if possible.

Usual summer events have also been modified to increase public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of the events have been tweaked, changed or postponed. I think this is a great opportunity for Provincetown to continue to be unique and we will continue to reinvent ourselves and find new ways to commemorate and celebrate our heritage, our pride, our history, our culture, the arts, and the entire community altogether,” said Luca.

“I think it will be an interesting and very unique summer, but we are open and encourage everyone to come and visit, but be mindful, socially distance and follow the guidelines we have here in place.”