Questions remain after Fall River assisted living facility fire kills 9, sends 30 to hospital

July 15, 2025

FALL RIVER – The investigation is ongoing after a fire at a Fall River assisted living facility led to 9 deaths and 30 individuals being sent to local hospitals.

Automatic fire alarms triggered at Gabriel House around 9:45 pm Sunday, with first responders saying many occupants had mobility issues that made rescues difficult.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the city working on housing those displaced. 

Local fire officials reportedly said that more could have been saved if the City of Fall River had further staffed and funded the department.

Governor Maura Healey gave a statement Monday thanking fire officials for their service at the facility housing around 70 people.  

“Were it not for the heroic work—the brave work—of these men and women who showed last night, particularly our fire, police and EMS, we would have seen a much greater loss of life.”

“These are people who are not able to move themselves, they were not mobile themselves. Therefore, the work that fire, police and EMS did to get people out was truly amazing.”

The Governor pledged support as the city wrestles with housing those displaced by the fire. 

