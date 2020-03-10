You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Record Turnout for State’s Democratic Presidential Primary

March 10, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — A record number of Massachusetts voters have participated in the state’s Democratic presidential primary.

More than 1.4 million ballots were cast.

The previous record number of votes cast in a Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts came in 2008, when more than 1.3 million ballots were cast.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won last week’s Democratic primary followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Votes cast on the Republican side total nearly 277,000.

President Donald Trump easily defeated former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.

Ballots in all party primaries totaled 1.7 million — about 37% percent of eligible voters.

