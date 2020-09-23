Resilience Fund Helps Local Businesses, Organizations During Pandemic

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Resilience Fund has been able to provide vital aid for local companies and organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 100 applications were submitted during their first round of grant distributions, with nearly 50 entities receiving funds.

One of the recipients was director of the North Side Nursery School in Yarmouth Port Laurel Galvin. Costs for essential needs such as staffing and sanitation were able to be covered in part or in full by the grants, which Galvin is grateful for.

“The fund really helped us get started,” Galvin said.

“It was such a gift to be able to do that.”

Amanda Converse with Love Live Local was not entirely sure of what was going to happen when the fund was launched, but she did know that the organization was looking to bring some optimism and confidence to local businesses. That work, she added, is still needed.

“That’s why we’re keeping going,” Converse explained.

“We’re just going to keep fundraising and keep helping businesses wherever we can.”

Businesses that did not receive grants initially will be eligible for funding going forward in this recent round, as the organization kept their applications on file. Converse said that there is no specific end date for the fund.

To learn more, visit the website for the Cape Cod Resilience Fund by clicking here.