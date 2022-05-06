RMV Reminds Public One Year Left Until REAL ID Deadline

HYANNIS – Massachusetts residents using their driver’s licenses or state ID cards to board domestic flights have just under a year to prepare for the federal REAL ID compliance deadline.

The mandate will take effect on May 3, 2023, and will require people in states across the country to have a valid form of federal ID to travel on domestic flights and to enter federal buildings.

“We’re urging passengers to think about this. Take the opportunity now to be prepared for when this deadline comes on us so that your travel will be smooth,” Massport Director of Aviation Ed Freni said at a recent Registry of Motor Vehicles meeting.

RMV Registrar Colleen Ogilvie encouraged members of the public to prepare early by looking into the required documents needed to obtain a REAL ID. Ogilvie said 41 percent of license and ID card holders in the state are currently REAL ID compliant.

She also said that people with documents that are set to expire in the coming year can use the opportunity to renew with a REAL ID endorsement.

AAA Northeast Public Affairs Specialist Mark Schieldrop said that AAA members can stop into any of their locations to complete the process.

Schieldrop noted that TSA officials will no longer accept temporary paper licenses from the public to travel after next year’s deadline, so he urged travelers to plan accordingly.

People can check to see if their current license or ID has the REAL ID certification by checking the upper right-hand corner of the card for a circle with a star inside of it.

Head to the state’s website to learn more about what documents are needed to obtain a REAL ID endorsed credential before next May’s deadline.

