Road Construction in Hyannis, Cotuit Set to Start Monday

HYANNIS-Road work in Hyannis and Cotuit is set to begin Monday.

The traffic island in the center of Route 132 in front of the Cape Cod Mall will be undergoing renovations, in conjunction with changes being made at the mall. An extension of the island will be carried out, and there will also be improvements such as new pavement markings and a minor shoulder widening.

Old Kings Road will be receiving new pavement, as well.

Work is scheduled to take place in both Hyannis and Cotuit from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The Hyannis project is scheduled to be finished by April 10, with the Cotuit project finishing two weeks later.

Through traffic will be maintained at both work sites, and police officers will be on hand to direct traffic as needed. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to proceed with caution through the work area.