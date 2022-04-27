You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Yarmouth Road Project Plan Up for Public Comment

April 27, 2022

DENNIS – Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization officials said this year’s Unified Planning Work Program, an annual plan focusing on the latest roadway challenges, will hone in on safety issues as well as efforts to combat climate change. 

MPO member Kevin Galligan was pleased with the Station Avenue Corridor Study funded by the plan, adding that it could help tackle road safety by the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. 

“That is so critical and really ties in with a lot of work D-Y is doing in terms of their new school project, so really perfect time to align joint efforts,” said Galligan.

Among the projects is also a review of potential and current EV charging sites—data that Galligan said could be crucial in the future.

“Probably seven or eight more years out, we’ll have time-varying rates. The more granularity we have relative to the usage of these stations may help facilitate coordination with utilities.”

About $900,000 is allocated for all of the projects. 

The Cape Cod Commission will seek public comment on the draft documents until May 16.

An in-person meeting at the Hyannis Transportation Center at 10 am on Friday, May 6 and a virtual meeting at 6 pm on Monday May 9 will be hosted so residents can make their voices heard.

 

