Rotary Club of Hyannis Hosts Electronic Waste Collection Day

August 14, 2022

HYANNIS – On Saturday, August 27th, the Rotary Club of Hyannis will hold its Electronic Waste day.

Residents can dispose of electronics including monitors, TVs, air conditioners, batteries, and more.

Fees will range between 5 and 25 dollars depending on the item.

The event begins at 9 am and finishes at noon at the Capetown Plaza Shopping Center across from Cape Cod Mall.

Proceeds will benefit local organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Family Pantry, JFK Museum and Habitat for Humanity.

