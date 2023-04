MASHPEE – Road work in Mashpee will require a detour on Route 28 through May 20, or until the work is completed.

Sewer main installations will close the portion of 28 from the connection with Orchard Road to just before the Mashpee Town Cemetery.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured down Quinaquisset Avenue, then up Orchard Road, while westbound traffic will be detoured down Asher’s Path East, then down Meetinghouse Road.

The detour will run from 7 am to 5:30 pm daily, Monday through Friday.