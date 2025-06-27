Sandwich Gate for Joint Base to stay open

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – The Sandwich Gate at Joint Base Cape Cod will remain open indefinitely, preserving access for residents, workers, and military personnel.

The gate would have been closed after Monday—already an extension after federal funding cuts in May.

It is one of only three gates to get to the base. Funding for the gate will be reevaluated next year.

Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos is one of the Cape delegation members who fought to maintain the gate.

“This is great news for our community,” said Representative Xiarhos.

“The Sandwich Gate is a critical access point for countless individuals who rely on it every day. I want to thank Major General Gary Keefe, Colonel Matthew Porter, the leadership at Joint Base Cape Cod, and all of the dedicated local and state partners who helped make this possible—including my colleagues in the Cape Delegation, who stood united in support of keeping this gate open.”