Seaside Le Mans Announces 2024 Beneficiaries

MASHPEE – The beneficiaries of this year’s Seaside Le Mans race by the Davenport Companies have been announced.

Teams of sponsors driving Formula One-style karts at a course set up at Mashpee Commons will raise money for Cape Cod Commercial Fishermans’ Alliance, Cape Cod Healthcare Children’s Cove, Brazilian Resource Center, and Heroes in Transition.

“Organizations that get money each year from the Seaside Le Mans are making a direct and immediate impact on the lives of thousands of people. This race is all about Cape Codders coming together to help their neighbors through these worthy beneficiaries,” said DeWitt Davenport, CEO of the Davenport Companies, and founder of the race.

All race donations and sponsorships are sent to The Cape Cod Foundation.

“The spectrum of people and communities benefitting from the 2024 Seaside Le Mans ranges from hero veterans and their families, the local fishing industry, those undergoing cancer treatment, teens facing physical and emotional challenges, and Cape Cod’s growing Brazilian population,” said Davenport.

The September event is free for spectators and will feature food, music and entertainment. Now in its 23rd year, the annual raise has raised over $9 million dollars for Cape nonprofits, benefiting an estimated tens of thousands across the region. Driver sponsorships are available now.

More information on the event can be found on their website.