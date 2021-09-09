Seaside Le Mans Race to Include 9/11 Remembrance

MASHPEE – The Seaside Le Mans race returns to Mashpee Commons this weekend and will include a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

The race will begin with an opening ceremony featuring representatives of the Army National Guard, Mashpee Police and Fire Departments and the Town of Mashpee.

The 9/11 Commemoration will pay tribute to first responders, active military and veterans with the singing of the National Anthem, the Armed Forces Medley and a flyover by the military, said event organizers.

“The 2021 edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community, will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks,” said DeWitt Davenport, race founder and CEO of The Davenport Companies.

“The race has always been about supporting the Cape Cod community, and our dedication to that has never been stronger.”

Local business sponsors will drive 16 Formula One race karts around the quarter-mile outdoor track around Mashpee Commons, raising money for five beneficiaries including Cape Kid Meals, Cape Cod Healthcare, Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, Cape Cod Baseball League and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History.

The race will be held from noon to 4 pm.

More than $7 million has been raised by the event for more than 50 organizations since the race’s inception in 2001.