September Blood Drives for Cape Cod Healthcare Announced

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced the dates and locations of their blood drives for September.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, President and CEO Michael Lauf stressed the importance of maintaining a sufficient blood supply throughout Cape Cod Healthcare’s system.

“We know the shortage nationally that the pandemic has really led to,” Lauf said during a recent conference call, “and we’re going to work really hard to make sure that people safely can donate blood.”

The need has been described as “urgent” by Cape Cod Healthcare in a statement, as their hospitals must always have at least a week’s worth of blood at the ready. Blood only lasts about six weeks, according to Cape Cod Healthcare, which adds another level of difficulty in maintaining a sufficient reserve.

Even with those challenges, Senior Vice President of Communications and Business Development Pat Kane said that Cape Cod residents have stepped up as Cape Cod Healthcare has had to adjust their blood drive operations. Larger rooms have been utilized and more drive capacity has been added in order to keep the drives safe.

Lauf thanked local donors for their help in recent months.

“I think this health system has done a lot right,” he continued, “and the community support is necessary and vital for us to continue to be as strong as we are.”

A drive is being held today at the YMCA Cape Cod in West Barnstable from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and another will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow at the Sandwich Masonic Lodge.

A full list of upcoming drives can be found by clicking here.

Appointments must be made for all blood drives. Donors to Cape Cod Healthcare blood drives will receive a gift card to Target.