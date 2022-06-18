You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Hyannis Sewer Expansion Work to Close Pine Street

Hyannis Sewer Expansion Work to Close Pine Street

June 18, 2022

Town of Barnstable

HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic from Main Street Centerville to West Main Street Hyannis as work continues on the sewer expansion project.

The work will run through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Additionally, Strawberry Hill Road from West Main Street to Craigville Beach Road will remain closed during the same time as work continues for the Vineyard Wind duct bank installation.

Detours will be in place but residences and businesses will remain accessible.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive cautiously while in the area.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


