Hyannis Sewer Expansion Work to Close Pine Street

HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic from Main Street Centerville to West Main Street Hyannis as work continues on the sewer expansion project.

The work will run through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Additionally, Strawberry Hill Road from West Main Street to Craigville Beach Road will remain closed during the same time as work continues for the Vineyard Wind duct bank installation.

Detours will be in place but residences and businesses will remain accessible.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive cautiously while in the area.