Post Offices, Town Services to Close for Independence Day

HYANNIS – In observance of the Fourth of July federal holiday, town services across Cape Cod will be closed Monday.

Dennis town offices and town hall will be closed, including sticker sales at the town hall.

The Transfer Station will also be closed until Wednesday, when it will reopen its regular hours of 8 am to 4 pm.

The Denis Golf Course will be open for its regular hours, while the Dennis Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

In Barnstable, the Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division is closed Monday only.

The United States Postal Service is also not providing mail delivery or collection, save for guaranteed overnight parcels. Post offices will be closed in recognition of the federal holiday.