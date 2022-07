TRURO – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark activity app reported several shark sightings at Cape Cod beaches Thursday.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed for swimming just after noon for about an hour due to a shark spotted off the shore.

One sighting was also reported nearby Nauset Harbor, and three others were reported by Chatham Light.

The Conservancy’s Sharktivity App is a shark reporting tool that combines citizen reporting and tag-based tracking of the marine predators.